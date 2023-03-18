Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 4,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

