eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

