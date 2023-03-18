Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Reaches $410.25 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $410.25 million and $50.07 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

