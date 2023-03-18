Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

SPGI traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,303. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.