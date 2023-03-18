Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Invests $1.44 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,964,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.