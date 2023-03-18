Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 250 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,781,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.52. 1,253,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
