Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.14. 6,725,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,425. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.24 and its 200-day moving average is $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.