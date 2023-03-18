Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.60% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 344,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

