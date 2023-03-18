Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

