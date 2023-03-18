Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

