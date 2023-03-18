Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
