Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.65.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.20 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.