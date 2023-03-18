Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading Down 3.9%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

