ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $229.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $185.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

