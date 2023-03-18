ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 72,268 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 193,362 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.