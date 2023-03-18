Euler Price Tops $2.98 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00010927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $29.56 million and $12.47 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euler has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

