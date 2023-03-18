Euler Price Tops $3.06 on Major Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Euler has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00011187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and $12.71 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

