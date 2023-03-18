Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Reaches $10.64 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $88.14 million and $10.64 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

