EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 897.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.