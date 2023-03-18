Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $95.17 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

