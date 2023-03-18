EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,019,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

