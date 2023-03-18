Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Trading Down 2.6%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 10,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 23,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £311,248.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.58.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Fair Oaks Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,153.85%.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

