FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $16.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average is $181.63. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.