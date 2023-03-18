Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Position Boosted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 846.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FBCG opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

