First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $94.79. 18,801,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,225. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.