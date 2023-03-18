First Citizens Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 265.2% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

