First Citizens Financial Corp Takes $202,000 Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 189.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PREF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,051 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

