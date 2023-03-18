First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 19,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,898. The firm has a market cap of $672.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

