First Community Trust NA Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $7,446,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

