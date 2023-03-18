First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 253,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.