First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,721. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.