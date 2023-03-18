First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 2.3% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.93. 1,663,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,662,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.