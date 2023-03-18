Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 1,511 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 1,107,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

