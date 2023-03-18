FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.26. 1,035,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 794,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.