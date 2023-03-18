Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £133.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($173.39).

FLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($124.31) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a £140 ($170.63) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($219.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($196.42) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($168.19) to £160 ($195.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £142.27 ($173.39) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($173,394.27). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

About Flutter Entertainment

FLTR stock opened at £136.25 ($166.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of £117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7,921.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($89.46) and a 1 year high of £143.45 ($174.83).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.