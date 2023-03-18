Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.
Forestar Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
