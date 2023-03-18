Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 60.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

