Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Fortive Stock Down 2.4 %
FTV stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
