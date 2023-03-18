Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

