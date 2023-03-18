Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 514.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VYM traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.52. 1,845,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,771. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.