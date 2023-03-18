Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 57,493 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,493 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 13,152,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.