Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,011,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

