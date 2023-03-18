Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.5 %

META stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. 50,141,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,964,027. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.