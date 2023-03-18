Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $158.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.43.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.50. 2,536,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

