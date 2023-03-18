Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.43.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. 2,536,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.