Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $50.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

