Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FME stock opened at €36.99 ($39.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.26 and its 200 day moving average is €31.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($68.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.