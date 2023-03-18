Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:FMS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
