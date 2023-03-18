Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 925,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 758,182 shares.The stock last traded at $55.42 and had previously closed at $54.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Freshpet by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

