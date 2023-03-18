FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,539 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for about 2.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS BUFR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. 304,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $816.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

