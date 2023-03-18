FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $20.00. 232,295 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 125,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

