Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 1,576 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.22 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

